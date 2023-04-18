Craig Mazin, the showrunner of the TV series Of The Last of Ustaken from the videogame of the same name, has made it clear that the adaptation work he is carrying out with Neil Druckmann, the director of the videogame series, will not stop with the second seasonbut it will go further.

Mazin touched on the subject during the NAB Show in Las Vegas on Sunday, teasing that there is still a lot to tell: “We plan to do it for more than one new season. We’ll be around for a while.”

Mazin and Druckmann have already confirmed that The Last of Us season 2 will begin covering the story of The Last of Us Part II. While the first season managed to sell out The Last of Us Part I, the second will not be able to do the same with the second chapter, as told by the showrunner to the microphones of IGN.com.

It should also be added that the success of the first season probably made it possible to make broader programs for the following seasons, thinking of them in broader terms, so as to make the most of the two videogame chapters.

However we will see what will be the contents of the second season and how much of the history of the game will embrace.