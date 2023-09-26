Craig Mazin, showrunner of the TV series Of The Last of Uswanted to update fans on the state of the work after the strike of the screenwriters which should end shortly and which has caused substantial slowdowns in the development of the project.

A few hours after reaching a provisional agreement with the producers, the state of agitation should come to an end and Mazin said he was ready to “immediately return to action” together with his collaborators on the second season of The Last of Us.

However, the author subsequently had to clarify the meaning of his post: by “getting back into action” he meant get back to writingan aspect that was influenced by the writers’ strike, while the filming phase and finally post-production will only come later: it will take a little patience.