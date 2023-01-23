The second episode from the TV series Of The Last of Us“Infected”, is receiving very high marks by users, with an average on IMDb that currently stands at 9.5/10 based on over seven thousand reviews; and these are numbers that are likely to rise.

As reported a little while ago, The Last of Us Part 1 scored a +238% in UK sales thanks to the TV series: a drive that Sony had obviously considered and which is making the franchise earn many new admirersincreasing its user base.

The reviews posted so far for the show featuring Pedro Pascal And Bella Ramsey praised the fidelity of the adaptation, and it is surprising to see how this second episode takes in some ways an alternative path to the events we know, however obtaining a largely positive response.

Undoubtedly thanks to the quality of the writing and the attention that the showrunner Craig Mazin has placed in the realization of the series, also making use of the support of Neil Druckmann to make no mistake: a choice that has proved successful from a qualitative point of view.

Speaking of Druckmann, it was he who directed the second episode: according to the testimonies that have emerged so far, he seems to have done a really good job. By the way, have you read our review of The Last of Us TV series?