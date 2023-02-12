There TV series Of The Last of Us he requested for the Bloater appeared in the fifth episode the employment of one stuntman two meters tallAdam Basil, who had to take charge of a 40 kg swimsuit created by award-winning designer Barrie Gower.

Also present in the video diary dedicated to episode 5 of The Last of Us, the Bloater is a particularly imposing and dangerous creature within the narrative universe of The Last of Us, and to make it well on the screen it took a lot of effort from part of everyone.

“The suit was very soft, but wet and slimy at the same time,” Gower told Variety. “We had to cover it with one gelatinous solution to give all those mushrooms the right look. There were also a lot of little spines stuck into his body, like appendages growing outward.”

“To make sure the shapes of the monster were well defined, we had to cover it with shiny substances. It was as if we were building a texture, so every time we went and added some gel, so that the various parts could be distinguished.”

As we know, the show produced by HBO is enjoying great success with critics and audiences, so much so that Season 2 has already been officially confirmed by the network.