Pedro Pascal – actor who played Joel Miller in the The Last of Us TV series – was voted by the public as “Best Hero” at the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards. In addition, the actor also received the award – known as Golden Popcorn – for “Best Duo” together with Bella Ramsey, however, the girl was not present and Pascal received the award for both.

Pascal beat other big names like Diego Luna (Andor), Jenna Ortega (Wednesday), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania), and Tom Cruise (Top Gun: Maverick). For the Best Duo award, Pascla and Ramsey beat out Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke (Do Revenge), Jenna Ortega and Mano (Wednesday), Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò (The White Lotus), and Tom Cruise and Miles Teller (Top Gun : Maverick).

“I’m a child of MTV. I grew up with MTV,” he said Pascal in his acceptance speech video, which you can watch below. “So that means the whole world to me.”

Upon receiving the Best Duo award, Pascal turned to Ramsey and said, “If you want your Golden Popcorn you have to come and get it. That way I can see you again. I miss you. I love you. You are the Duo “.

Pascal he was also nominated for the same awards in 2021 at the MTV Movie & TV Awards for his role as Din Djarin in The Mandalorian, with the “Best Duo” award going to him and Grogu (Baby Yoda).

With regard to The Last of Us, the second season has already been confirmed. It is not strange considering that the first season is the most watched of HBO Max in the EU, while in the USA it has a high average viewership.