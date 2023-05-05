There The Last of Us TV series it’s a hit and we honestly believe everyone already knew that. But precisely how big was the success? Warner Bros. Discovery (parent company of HBO which produced and distributed the TV series) has revealed that, in the United States of America alone, The Last of Us has collected on average 32 million viewers for each episode.

However, the data does not stop there. In fact, it is indicated that it is also the most watched HBO Max TV series ever in Europe and in Latin America. That’s no mean feat, considering it had to compete with names like Game of Thrones and the recent House of the Dragon (and tons of other big HBO TV series).

The information was shared via Twitter by Doms Playingwhich reports a page from Warner Bros. Discovery’s financial report, where we can also read that the company’s total subscribers are now 97.6 million (data through March 2023, which is the end of the fiscal year), an increase of 1.6 million compared to December 2022.

We remember that The Last of Us it aired for the first time on HBO (Sky and Now in Italy) in January and has already been renewed for a second season, which is unlikely to be ready before the end of 2024 for Bella Ramsey, who plays Ellie. Joel is instead played by Pedro Pascal (also Mando in The Mandalorian). The story of the TV series follows the video game quite closely, while expanding where it needs and can.

One might think that TV series and video games are separate, but the truth is that the success of the TV series has driven the sales of the games, which have returned to Amazon bestsellers.