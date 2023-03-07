Warner Bros. Discovery has announced that the eighth episode of The Last of Us TV series He obtained 8.1 million live views on HBO and via HBO Max, Sunday nights. This is a new record for the show.

Furthermore, it has been indicated that i first five episodes of the series have nearly reached 30 million views across all platforms. The success of The Last of Us is therefore reconfirmed.

The interesting part is that the first episode had been seen in its first night by 4.7 million viewers, then the eighth episode of The Last of Us obtained 3.4 million viewers more live: this confirms how the public has been convinced by the series and more and more are those who don’t want to wait to see Joel and Ellie’s story continue.

The eighth episode also achieved another record: it is the one with the highest rating on IMDb, as we have already reported.

The Last of Us approaches the finale which will be aired on March 12, 2023. It will be the ninth episode and according to the statements of Bella Ramsey – Ellie’s actress – it will be brutal and will divide fans.

As for the future, the second season has been officially confirmed, but we don’t know in detail how it will be handled. The Last of Us Part 2 has useful content for more than one season of a TV series, according to the director, so if HBO confirms new seasons it could take quite a while before finishing the videogame material.