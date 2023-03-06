The penultimate episode was aired on Sunday 5 March 2023, i.e. theepisode 8from the The Last of Us TV serieswhich garnered enviable user acclaim, becoming the highest rated episode to date on IMDb, equal to 9.6 out of 10.

Precisely, the bet has gotten further 10,000 user votes and with its 9.6 it also surpassed bet 5, which previously held the first position.

You can also see the list of episodes of The Last of Us in order of rating below:

Episode 8 – 9.6

Episode 5 – 9.5

Episode 1 – 9.2

Episode 2 – 9.1

Episode 6 – 8.9

Episode 4 – 8.4

Episode 3 – 8.0

Episode 7 – 7.4

As you can see, the lowest rated episodes of The Last of Us on IMDb they are episodes number 3 and number 7. Both are dedicated to LGBTQ+ characters and moments, with the third dealing with Bill and Frank and the week showing us Ellie and Riley. The votes were therefore conditioned by that slice of the public who did “review bombing”, making the vote not representative of the actual quality of the episode.

One thing is certain: the The Last of Us TV series it’s one of the best TV adaptations of a video game, and the ending should be impactful. For example, Ellie actress Bella Ramsey says the ending will be brutal and will divide fans.