The first reaction to the television adaptation of The Last of Us. There television criticism of Vulture – Roxana Hadadi – tweeted her brief considerations on TV series Sony PlayStation: based on what has been said, she loved it.

In a tweet that was later deleted for unspecified reasons, Hadadi allegedly declared according to the source that: “It took me five minutes for The Last of Us to completely conquered“.

A later tweet, still available at the time of writing, described the series as having a “very strong Blade II style energy“. Precisely, Hadadi wrote: “I am laughing with joy and I am overwhelmed with emotion”.

The Last of Us is there first television series from PlayStation Productionsa studio created by Sony Interactive Entertainment to adapt its video game properties for cinema and TV.

Co-written and executive produced by Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin and Naughty Dog Vice President Neil Druckmann, the TV series will cover the events of the first game.

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey they play the show’s leads, Joel and Ellie. Nico Parker (Dumbo), daughter of actress Thandie Newton, plays Joel’s daughter Sarah, while Gabriel Luna (Agents of Shield) plays Joel’s brother Tommy.

Still speaking of The Last of Us, we remind you that the Sky trailer is available with Italian subtitles.