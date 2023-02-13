The trailer of the sixth episode of the TV series of The Last of Us, published by HBO, reveals a lot about the events we will see unfold. Before continuing, however, it is better to warn you that the video and the text that follows will contain anticipations, to allow you to better contextualize the events. If you don’t want to have any, because you haven’t seen the previous episodes, you better pass on.

The trailer starts with a Ellie guilt-ridden who reveals to Joel that he tried to save Sam by using his blood on the infected wound. However, as is now obvious, creating a cure is much more complicated than performing a simple transfusion. The two have come a long way since the end of the fifth episode.

In the trailer we see their arrival in Jackson, Wyoming, which is more than 1,000 miles from Kansas City. The city is under the snow and in the video, which you find below, you can see that several events will happen and the meeting with new characters, which will surely be developed during the episode.

The sixth episode of The Last of Us will be broadcast on Sunday, February 19, 2023.