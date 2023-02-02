Not even the TV series of The Last of Us he can save himself from homophobia, which in this case is translating into the classic bombardment of negative reviews for the third episode. What angered a certain slice of viewers would have been the homosexual relationship between Bill and Frank, due to the detachment from the original material.

The result is that, for example, on IMDb the user rating is the lowest received by all episodes so far. The average grade is still high, because we are talking about 7.9, but never as in this case does it not say much, hiding what is happening underneath it. Exploding the judgments, in fact, we can see that about 53% of users gave the episode a 10 rating, but that the second prevailing judgment, i.e. 1, given by about 30% of users, takes care of lowering the average. Just to say how often average ratings fail to say little, the average rating, i.e. around 8, was given by a minimal percentage of users, around 3% of the total.

The average rating of the third episode of The Last of Us is abnormally formed

Note that Bill did not become gay in the TV series, but he was also in the game, according to what Neil Druckmann explained in a past interview. So the crux of the dispute, which has produced the bombardment of negative reviews, is not so much the adherence or otherwise to the video game, as the homophobia itself of a part of the public, which has even led some to take it out on the entire franchise. most notably The Last of Us 2, whose writers were accused of making Ellie gay, when in fact she always was as explained in Part 1’s Left Behind DLC, which came out many years earlier.





Bill and Frank in The Last of Us

We’ll see if the next episodes will generate similar controversies or if they will be met with less hatred.