series of The Last of Us It is very close to being released. For this reason, more information has begun to circulate, this time from one of its own actors. Gabriel Luna, who will play Tommy, said the show will further explore the family dynamics of Joel, Tommy and Sarah.

‘We were able to explore many moments before the incident. We got to see them being a family for a few moments. These moments just when everything is still normal were very funny and important in establishing the story. This is how we know what this little family looks like while they’re not fighting for their lives..’ Gabriel Luna mentioned about what we will see in The Last of Us from HBO.

According to its producers and director, this will not be the only change we can expect. Since television gives the opportunity to explore areas that were only mentioned in the video game. As will be the inclusion of Frank, Bill’s partner, whom we only see after his death in the Naughty Dog title.

Although in general the plot of The Last of Us will stay the same, there will be some major alterations. For example, the fact that the protagonists will meet Henry and Sam in a different city and facing another group of survivors. Do you think these changes are beneficial?

What do we know about The Last of Us series?

series of The Last of Us is developed by Chernobyl director Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, one of the game’s directors. It will feature actors Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in the leading roles of Joel and Ellie. So far it is known that the first season covers all the events of the first game.

The series will premiere on HBO Max on January 15, 2023. For now it is not known how many episodes it will consist of, but it is believed that it will be between 8 and 13. A few days ago the duration of its first chapter was revealed, which will last one hour and twenty-five minutes. So maybe we’re in for a rather long series. Are you already waiting for it?

