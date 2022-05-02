On the Twitter profile The Last of Us HBO – Status A clip appeared, showing a live game scene comparing it to a scene from the TV series still in production.

The clip in question, which you can see just below, shows Ellie making her way through an air duct and entering a building, this in order to later open the door allowing Joel to access it.

“Ta-da. Voila. “pic.twitter.com/FuPT7ABKWd – The Last of Us HBO – Status (@HBOsTheLastofUs) May 1, 2022

What we know about this TV series, which I remind all readers to be based on the video game of the same name, can be summed up in a good handful of news.

The TV series is, in fact, produced by HBO, and sees the script Craig Mazin (who directed the Chernobyl series, also HBO) flanked in an episode by the same Neil Druckmannco-chair of Naughty Dogdeveloper behind The Last of Us video game.

HBO’s The Last of Us will focus on the plot of the first video game, to which events narrated in the second chapter should also be added revisiting them, without attempting a 100% faithful transposition. In fact, we will see the story be more focused on Joel and Ellie, the two protagonists, however on the same confirmation of Neil Druckmann nothing will be distorted.

The dynamics between the characters, although Pedro Pascal does not want to imitate too much the Joel of video games (as we have already covered in this article), and above all the philosophy behind the story will remain unchanged. However, there will be a need to explore some aspects not present in the video game, perhaps with the introduction of characters who have not made their appearance in the same.

Just on confirmation of Neil Druckmann in fact, the series aims to remain as faithful as possible to the events narrated in the video game, sacrificing small secondary details such as the appearance of the characters or their clothing.

The TV series will consist of 10 episodes, and it will not be limited to being a mini series, it can instead develop over several seasons, if and how many at the moment we are not given to know. Anyway what we do know is that filming officially started in July 2021 and they are expected to end in July 2022except for delays.