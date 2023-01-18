There series television of The Last of Us he totaled over 10 million viewers in the former two days in the USA: HBO announced it on Twitter, confirming the extraordinary success of the show with Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey.

HBO’s second best debut since 2010 after House of the Dragon, The Last of Us has so far wowed critics and audiences alike, largely due to the strong adherence to the original material: an aspect that many previous reductions have decidedly underestimated.

In our review of The Last of Us we talked about the quality of the interpretation, the many additional details compared to the game and the narrative depth of the series, albeit net of some shortcomings.

We hope that the great success that The Last of Us is enjoying is a lesson to the showrunners who decide in some way to change or even distort those elements that have determined the sequel that a franchise has been able to conquer.