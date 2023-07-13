













The Last of Us, the series gets 24 nominations for the Emmy Awards | EarthGamer







Among the main awards for which it is nominated The Last of Us the three largest of ceremony are found. These are for Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Series for Pedro Pascal, and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Series for Bella Ramsay. Of course they are also in contention for the award for best scripts.

It should be noted that not only the interpreters of Joel and Ellie were nominated as possible winners of the night. Actor Nick Offerman also received a guest acting nomination for his role as Bill. Also the actress Anna Torv, who brought Tess to life in the series, received a nomination, also as a guest actress.

We recommend you: The Last of Us averaged 32 million viewers per episode

The road to being considered the best series of 2023 by the Emmys could be somewhat complicated for The Last of Us. After all you will be competing against succession, House of the Dragon, Better Call Saul, Andor, The Crown among other. However, the fact that it has managed to be nominated could paint a great picture for video game adaptations.

What do we know about the second season of The Last of Us?

Shortly after the premiere of the first season of The Last of Us it was revealed that he would have a second. This would be just as faithful when adapting the plot of the sequel to the television format. Also, due to the scale of part two, its creators hinted that it could be extended into a third season.

Source: HBO.

Unfortunately, the series is one of those affected by the current Hollywood writers’ strike, which is why its production was halted. Until that conflict is fixed, we won’t have an idea of ​​when the sequel might arrive. Although for now everything seems to indicate that it will be until 2025 when we will have Pascal and Ramsay on screens again.

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about movies and other topics.

(Visited 12 times, 12 visits today)