They have multiplied in recent days rumors and news related to the series The Last of Us by Naughty Dog. The franchise appears to be in really good shape and its fans can look forward to a future full of exciting new features that are worth seeing summarize to make the point of the situation.

Let’s start come on factual datai.e. the 37 million copies sold Naughty Dog herself spoke about: “We are proud to share with you that the entire The Last of Us franchise has sold over 37 million copies worldwide as of December 2022 and is continuing reaching new and old players every day. Knowing that Joel, Ellie, and our entire cast of characters were lived and loved by so many of you propels the entire studio into the future.”

Soon, i.e. on March 3, 2023, The Last of Us Part 1 will also be released on pcsanctioning the arrival of the franchise on a new gaming platform on an official basis.

“Even though it has turned 10, it feels like The Last of Us has only just begun and this busy year will surely show why. Following the successful launch of The Last of Us Part I on PlayStation 5 last year, we can’t wait to bring you the PC version on March 3rd! We will have more information on the features and specifications of the PC version before its launch.”

Meanwhile, on January 15, 2023 we will be able to see the first episode of the HBO TV series with Pedro Pascal (Joel) and Bella Ramsey (Ellie), created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann (one of the authors also of the video games).

Meanwhile, Naugthy Dog continues to work on the multiplayer live service of the series, known as Factions, of which a new image has been published and some generic information has been released: “We are preparing for the tenth anniversary of The Last of Us in June and we are so excited to share more with you about the future of this franchise.We’ll have some fun surprises for you along the way, but later this year, we’ll start bringing you some details about our ambitious multiplayer game The Last of Us.

With a team led by Vinit Agarwal, Joe Pettinati and Anthony Newman, the project promises to be a fresh and new experience from our studio, but one rooted in Naughty Dog’s passion for crafting incredible stories, characters and gameplay. We shared concept art from the project with you last year and we hope this new concept art will further excite you about what our team is working on.”

So far the certainties. Speaking of indiscretions, rumors have begun of the making of The Last of Us 3, quite obvious given that Druckmann also spoke about it in the past and given the sales of the franchise (despite the half-denials), and of a probable PS5 version of The Last of Us Part 2.