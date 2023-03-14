The first season of The Last of Us it’s over and after nine such impactful episodes it’s impossible not to think about what awaits us. Those unfamiliar with the plot of Part II might just expect an interesting second season, with Ellie and Joel ready for new adventures. On the other hand, those who know how the story goes may ask themselves a question: how will they handle the plot?

Before presenting some possibilities, it is good to clarify that it is impossible not to do some minimum spoilers on The Last of Us Part II. If you haven’t played the game and don’t want any sneak peeks, stop reading now!

Skip no further if you don’t want spoilers, Ellie warned you

The Last of Us Part II, as told by the director of the series, is a much more massive game than the first chapter and contains enough material for more than one season. Most importantly though, The Last of Us Part II is basically two games in one.

Once the golf clubs are clean, the plot is divided into two parts: on the one hand we have Ellie, on her journey of revenge, on the other Abby, who has already concluded her own (or so she thinks). In the game, the two stories are told one after the other, making us go back to find out everything that happened on the other side of the fence.

It’s an understandable gameplay choice and it’s narratively interesting, but clearly it is not applicable for a TV seriesespecially when this part of the plot will be divided into several seasons: it is impossible to dedicate a dozen episodes to one character while completely ignoring the other, especially when the camera will pass on Abby.

It is therefore mandatory change the narrative structurebut how? The most believable solution is that the whole game will be merged and we will experience both story lines side by side. In each installment the storyline will follow both Ellie and Abby. Of course, the power of the game was also in its being divided, in making us experience the journey of our heroine, who brings justice to murderous monsters, only to then truly discover who those people were and how much evil we have brought into the world.

Furthermore, also considering i many flashbacks of both characters, there is really a risk that the plot will be drawn out. A heavy rewrite may therefore be necessary, to adapt a much less linear story within a new medium. Something new will probably also need to be created for the middle stage of the story, as there is no easy place to create a season finale.

The “third” part of the gamein which we regain control of Ellie, is too short and too late to be the start of a new season, so Ellie’s coming home with Dina can’t be the finale of season 2, not in just nine episodes.

What’s further clear is that Druckmann is using the TV series to expand the stories told with the game (let’s see for example Bill and Frank), so it is very likely that there will be something more for Part II as well. In this case, however, it may be necessary to drastically change some moments, perhaps by “sacrificing” some characters in advance, such as Jesse (Dina’s ex).

The possibilities are many, but our opinion for the moment is that we should expect slightly sharper changes from the second season. And what do you think? let’s talk about.

