A few days ago the actors and writers reached a preliminary agreement with the production companies. The pertinent changes have not yet been made but it is already an indication that the strike will end soon. Given this, the producer of the series The Last of Us gave hope to fans.

In an interview he said that as soon as the strike is over, they will get to work on the second season. Of course, this does not mean that it will be released in a short time. In fact, he hinted that he will start working on the scripts and not on filming as such.

There is still no release date for the second season of The Last of Us. However, the producer himself had estimated that it could arrive by 2025, although everything depended on the strike. I hope these 5 months have not caused too much havoc.

What is known about the second season of The Last of Us?

In various interviews, the producer assured that the second season will be just as faithful as the first. They will adapt the events of The Last of Us Part II, but this will take more than one season. After all, the title is longer than its predecessor.

Source: Sony.

It was even said that they could extend up to four seasons to tell the entire story. A possible division would be for the second to tell Ellie’s side, the third to tell Abby’s side and finally the fourth to tell the events in California. Although for now the only ones who know the path they will take will be the producers. Are you already waiting for the return of the series?

