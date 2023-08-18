













In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, producer and showrunner Craig Mazin was asked how many seasons he had in mind. Here he indicated that four seem the right ones to tell the whole story of The Last of Us. So we’ll have this series for a while.

Since the second season was confirmed, fans began to theorize that there would at least be a third. After all, the second game is longer than the original and the producers mentioned that they would be just as faithful as the first.

Of course, this idea of ​​the fourth seasons raises the question of what else they could adapt. Perhaps season 2 and 3 will tell the stories of Ellie and Abby respectively. While the fourth could focus on the events in California. For now we can only wait to know for sure what the plans are with the series of The Last of Us.

When does the second season of The Last of Us come out?

Although a second season of The Last of Us It was confirmed shortly after the premiere of the first one, it still does not have an arrival date. In addition, it is currently on pause while the Hollywood strike is resolved. While it lasts, no actor or writer can work on any project.

Source: HBO.

Some estimates said that the series would start filming in January 2024 to arrive at the beginning of 2025. Now it is believed that we will not be able to see the continuation of the story of Joel and Ellie on television until the end of 2025 or even until 2026. So if it comes to last four seasons, perhaps they will take their good time.

