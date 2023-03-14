Fans immediately caught an easter egg dedicated to The Last of Us video game lovers in the ninth round.

The Last of Us ended its long run with the last episode which aired tonight in the United States. The series aired on Sky and streamed on Now has exceeded all expectations in terms of audience, thus guaranteeing a second season (already official). Even in anticipation of this, Episode 9 included an unexpected cameo that smacks of Season 2. Of course, don’t read on if you don’t want spoilers (however very slight).

The Last of Us cameo —

In fact, online users have not missed an easter egg entirely dedicated to fans of the very first hour of the video game. In the operating room in one of the final (and, in hindsight, most significant) scenes of the season, Laura Bailey can be seen in the background well hidden as one of the nurses behind Ellie. For those unfamiliar with her, Bailey is the actress who voiced Abby, Ellie’s nemesis in The Last of Us Part II. It should be noted that Abby is not actually in the operating room in the same video game scene, unlike her father, but it was evidently just an easter egg to celebrate the actress’s participation in the video game franchise and, at the same time, suggest what awaits us for the future of the HBO series.

Laura Bailey (Abby) makes a guest appearance in #TheLastOfUs Episode 9! pic.twitter.com/2OBnH7g7IV — Naughty Dog Central (@NaughtyNDC) March 13, 2023

From video game to series (and vice versa) —

Co-written by game aficionado Craig Mazin and saga creator Neil Druckmann, The Last of Us has (unsurprisingly) included performances by many of the actors who have played key roles in the video game: from Ashley Johnson, who in the videogame it is Ellie, to Troy Baker, the videogame Joel, passing through the interpreter of Tommy, a bit all have had a place in the series, although in other roles with respect to the source material. This is one of the elements that fans have appreciated most in what has already gone down in history as one of the best transpositions from video game to film or series.

The event in Milan —

And from the series to reality, also thanks to an event held on Saturday and Sunday in Milan: between Piazza Gae Aulenti, the Bosco Verticale and the BAM, where Now, the Sky streaming service, recreated the post-apocalyptic world of The Last of Us. Thousands queued up from the early hours of the morning to immerse themselves in the installations and cult characters from the saga, and to enter the themed escape room at the Fondazione Catella, transfigured for the occasion into a detailed glimpse of the desolate and dangerous world of the game/series. The entrance to the escape room, in particular, has recreated the setting of the second episode, the Boston Museum, and the initiative – created by Sky Creative Agency in collaboration with Us Up & Below the Line (with social amplification by by BCube) was much appreciated by enthusiasts.