There The Last of Us TV seriesin production at HBO, should come out in early 2023according to Kantemir Balagov, director of the pilot episode and one of the main directors of the series, therefore a source that would seem reliable.

Obviously we cannot yet take it as official information, also because the production and the network to which the series is linked always intervenes on the timing, but we can consider Balagov’s statement as indicative, if nothing else, of the probable release period based on the current state of work.

According to the director in an interview published by Holod Media, “The Last of Us as a game has a special place in my heart, which made this very important project for me and it was also my first experience with a series, “said Balagov.

Speaking of the state of play on the series, he reported that “they are still turning“but that The Last of Us should” be released soon early next year. “So this is still vague information but, according to the director of The Last of Us TV series pilot, it should be released to early 2023, awaiting any confirmations.

For the rest, we saw new story details from one video, and another that precisely replicates a scene from the game, demonstrating the remarkable fidelity pursued.