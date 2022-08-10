Chain HBO continues with a firm step towards its television adaptation of The Last of Us. This will tell us the story that we met in the beloved and successful title of naughty dog. Now comes the revelation of who will give life to the brothers Sam and Henry.

The IGN site received confirmation from HBO of who will be the Sam and Henry of the live-action. The actor Lamar Johnson He will be the one who gives life to the eldest of the brothers. While Sam will be played by Kevin Woodard. It should be noted that the latter is an actor who is just starting out.

Along with the reveal of the actors, it was revealed that their story will change a bit. Those who played The Last of Us will remember that Joel and Ellie met the brothers in the city of Pittsburgh while fleeing from hunters. Your meeting place will now change to Kansas Citywhere we will also see a kind of rebellion.

Lamar Johnson will play Henry

Keivonn Woodard will be Sam

Other recent additions to the cast are the actors Graham Green and Elaine Miles, who will give life to new characters. According to his description, It will be about a couple trying to survive in the dangers of Wyoming. We’ll see how important they are in the series.

From the beginning it was made known that the series of The Last of Us it would not be a decal of the video game. Since they will take the opportunity to show other facets of this post-apocalyptic world. Among them the collapse of society, which we only saw a little in the title, as well as the stories of other survivors.

When does HBO’s The Last of Us series come out?

At the moment there is no exact date for the launch of the series based on The Last of Us. Nevertheless, the official accounts of it assured that it will be in early 2023 when fans will be able to enjoy it. Usually this means that it would arrive between January and April of the next year.

The series will star Peter Pascal In the role of Joel Y Bella Ramsey What Ellie. The behind-the-scenes team includes Craig Mazincreator of the award-winning series Chernobyl. In addition to the participation of Neil Druckman, one of the creators of the original game. Are you excited for this series?

