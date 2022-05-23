HBO He has been working on a series adaptation of The Last of Us. The successful game naughty dog will receive this treatment, although fans are still waiting for when it will be released. Now its director revealed that we will be seeing it early next year.

Director Kantemir Balagov He was in charge of directing the pilot episode of the series of The Last of Us. Recently, during an interview he revealed a possible premiere window for the adaptation. As he said, he has understood that it will be released during the first months of 2023.

When talking about the first months, it is usual to think that it is the first four of each year. With this in mind we might think that The Last of Us will have its premiere between January and April 2023. Although with the time they have been in production, we will most likely have to wait until February at the latest.

Source: HBO

It should be noted that this window comes from only one of the directors. At the moment HBO has not made any official statement on the premiere of this series. Things can still change, especially since they are still in the middle of production. With new leaks from the sets constantly making their way onto the networks.

the series of The Last of Us seems very ambitious. she has Craig Mazin, director and creator of the Chernobyl miniseries as its showrunner. Besides that Neil Druckman, one of the directors of the original game, will play a very active role in its development. It has the potential to become a very good series.

HBO will explore more of the world of The Last of Us

From what we know, the series will adapt the events of the first game of The Last of Usbut it will not be the only one. HBO will take the opportunity to explore more of this world with new characters and events that we did not see. For example, one leak showed footage of what appeared to be a riot in a quarantine zone.

Source: NaughtyDog

It looks like we’ll get a chance to find out what happened to Joel between Sarah’s death and his first meeting with Ellie.. We may even know how she met Tess. There is a lot that could be explored in this series. Hopefully we’ll have a trailer soon to give us an idea of ​​what we’ll find. If it is correct that it will arrive in early 2023, perhaps a trailer is soon to arrive.

