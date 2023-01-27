The Last of Us is already considered the series of the year: critics and audiences have rewarded the series for the quality of the settings, the skill of the actors and the very respectful approach (thanks also to a close collaboration with Naughty Dog) of the original title.

Such was the success of the series (even if we are only on the second episode published) that even before the debut on January 16th, the HBO portal had changed the price of its subscription in relation to the premature success of the series. Now too SKY is making marketing choices to ride the wave.

Surprisingly, in fact, the first episode of The Last of Us has become available today on YouTube: the first hour and a quarter of the epic story of Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsay) can be fully enjoyed free.

Sky has announced that this choice was made accordingly to overwhelming success which involved the series, thus allowing curious users who are not SKY customers to see the entire first episode in their native language (you can find it here in Italian).

In the official press release of SKY some enthusiastic reviews were reported by the specialized criticismincluding Rolling Stone which considers the series “a future milestone for the whole world of audiovisual entertainment” or other big names such as The Guardian and Coming Soon.

You can find our review of the entire first season directly on our site!