The Last of Us It already premiered on HBO and the reactions of the fans did not wait. The reception was so positive that waiting for a new chapter every week could be difficult indeed. To build expectations, HBO Max already released a new trailer that prepares us for what we will see in the near future.

This new breakthrough The Last of Us It focuses first on the experience of facing the clickers, those creatures that have already mutated and are not as easy to defeat as it is with the infected who are simply crushed or shot in the head.

Even at the beginning of the trailer we see how Ellie asks Joel if clickers are hard to kill, especially knowing that they were once people. Emphasis is also placed on the biggest spoiler of the entire series, which is the condition of the character played by Bell Ramsay and what it means that she is still alive.

Source: HBO Max.

On the other hand, the quality on the stages is already noticeable; the half-fallen buildings, the fauna taking over civilization and so on. There is even a very interesting phrase from Tess: “we are not immune to tearing each other apart”.

The social question of the world is another theme that the series has already taken up and that, finally, is the focal part of the story, since it seems that there is no salvation for anyone. The bottom line is that they must complete the mission they started.

The Last of Us: Who is Sarah in the HBO series?

One of the most important characters in The Last of Us is Sarah Miller, Joel’s daughter who has a fateful ending right at the beginning of both the video game and the series that has just premiered on HBO.

Much of Joel’s construction has to do with the loss of Sarah, and even his relationship with Ellie is also put together when he remembers his daughter. Now, the main difference between the video game and the series has to do with the fact that in the game she is Caucasian, while in the HBO adaptation she is a girl of color.

Source: HBO Max.

On the other hand, in the video game, Sarah is played by Hana Hayes, while Nico Parker does his thing in the HBO Max adaptation. At the time of her, Hana played this Joel’s daughter when she was 15 when the game was in development, while Nico Parker, who has an admittedly young career in the entertainment industry, is now 18.

What do you think of these data? Are you already watching The Last of Us on HBO Max?