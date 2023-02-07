The fifth episode of the TV series of The Last of Us will be forwarded, as confirmed by Sky TV. So instead of airing Sunday night like the others, it will arrive on Friday, February 10, 2023, at 9pm on HBO Max in the US. The change of program is due to the Super Bowl, an event that would cannibalize the ratings of the show (consider that last year it was seen by 99.18 million people in the United States).

To confirm it was also Sky TVwho replied on twitter to those who asked about it, announced that it will simultaneously broadcast the episode at 2am on Saturday 11 February 2023 in the United Kingdom.

Given the different time zone, the episode will always be available on Saturday. Who knows if the fifth episode will be able to maintain the success of the previous ones, all judged excellently by critics and the public, with constantly growing numbers.

For those unfamiliar with the subject, The Last of Us is a TV series starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, based on the Naughty Dog video game of the same name. Two titles are currently available, with the first being released on PC in late March 2023. The TV series is based on the first of the two.

The TV series is made by Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and Naughty Dog president Neil Druckmann who is also co-creator and co-writer of the video games.