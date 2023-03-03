One of the co-creators of The Last of Us, Bruce Straleydecided not to keep anything inside and chose Twitter to tell the truth that (apparently) no one wanted to admit: “linear games are just easier to play“.

The tweet, which you can find just below, closes with the words: “Here you are. I said it“. We have no idea where this statement comes from or even need to share it at this time. Straley also doesn’t pursue it. It should also be noted that he doesn’t claim that linear games are better or worse than nonlinear games (such as open world).

Obviously in the replies under the tweet many enthusiasts have arrived who have instead made the transition from “easier to create” to “more fun” or even “better quality” than open world video games or even just longer than linear games.

Recall that Straley has long been in force a Naughty Dog and co-directed – together with Druckmann – Uncharted 4 and The Last of Us. However, the man left the studio years ago. Previously, he also collaborated on the creation of Jak and Daxter as well as various Uncharted. These are games that can easily be categorized as linear, so Straley has great experience with this type of product and his opinion certainly has value.

It is therefore a pity that he did not decide to investigate the matter further.

