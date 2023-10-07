The One House Bakery in Benicia (California, USA) has created one Bread sculpture depicting a Clickerone of the infected enemies present in The Last of Us, the famous and beloved saga from Naughty Dog. The work was created by Catherine and Hannalee Pervan, the mother-daughter duo who also co-own the bakery.
If you don’t know the Clicker, you should know that it represents one of the stages of the cordyceps infection in The Last of Us. When an infected person achieves prolonged exposure to the cordyceps infection they lose their vision, gain enhanced hearing, and make a rapid, croaking sound – at which point they are categorized as a Clicker. It is a fearsome enemy in the game and capable of scaring players due to its great resistance, speed and ability to eliminate the character practically in one blow.
Why was the Clicker sculpture created?
The couple decided to create the sculpture as part of a scarecrow competition held annually in the city, where local businesses showcase their best scarecrow-themed creations, while the city’s residents and tourists vote on which one is their favorite.
An article in the San Francisco Chronicle states that the team employed more than 400 hours to complete the work, with a process that involves popping balloons wrapped in dough to form the mushrooms visible on the sculpture. “When the popped balloon is removed, it leaves behind these strange pod-like shapes that we were able to use” in creating the sculpture, Hannahlee Pervan explained.
What do you think?
