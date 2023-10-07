The One House Bakery in Benicia (California, USA) has created one Bread sculpture depicting a Clickerone of the infected enemies present in The Last of Us, the famous and beloved saga from Naughty Dog. The work was created by Catherine and Hannalee Pervan, the mother-daughter duo who also co-own the bakery.

The bread sculpture of a Clicker from The Last of Us – it’s perfect

If you don’t know the Clicker, you should know that it represents one of the stages of the cordyceps infection in The Last of Us. When an infected person achieves prolonged exposure to the cordyceps infection they lose their vision, gain enhanced hearing, and make a rapid, croaking sound – at which point they are categorized as a Clicker. It is a fearsome enemy in the game and capable of scaring players due to its great resistance, speed and ability to eliminate the character practically in one blow.