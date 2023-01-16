“The last of us”, the series, premiered on January 15 and, instantly, HBO Max it was down for several users for 10-15 minutes. Although the service was later restored for some, there were those who made their discontent felt on the networks, but also those who lived the fiction while sharing their appreciations online. For this reason, we bring you the best memes from the production based on one of the most successful and acclaimed video games of all time.

There were several who suffered from the fall of HBO Max. Photo: Twitter capture

There were not few who expected this series. Photo: Twitter capture

The fall was fixed in minutes. Photo: Twitter capture

Several were updating the application until it was possible to enter. Photo: Twitter capture

Users used their creativity to pass the time. Photo: Twitter capture

After the fall, many enjoyed the episode. Photo: Twitter capture

The users enjoyed it in their own way because everyone knows that the story of the series is tragic from the very beginning. Photo: Twitter capture

“I’m so sad, but I’m so happy.” Photo: Twitter capture

It seems that if you do not suffer watching the series, it is not “The last of us”. The reaction of the viewers on social networks was highly committed to the events of the fiction.