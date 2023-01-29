Unfortunately this beginning of 2023 continues to show itself even with its darker face: today we learn that the actress of Thess of the video game The Last of Us of 2013, Annie Wersching passed away due to cancer. She had 45 years.

Although his character is only seen in the early stages of Joel and Ellie’s adventure, Tess has entered the hearts of all gamersalso and above all thanks to his interpretation.

Annie Wersching who played Tess in The Last of Us video games has passed away from Cancer at the age of 45 RIP 🙏💔 pic.twitter.com/h6sYRhJnXT — DomTheBomb (@DomTheBombYT) January 29, 2023

There diagnosis of cancer has arrived insummer of 2020, in full pandemic. Her being a private person and a family woman has grown even more since the diagnosis. In the end she unfortunately had to surrender to the disease.

Our entire editorial team embraces the family of the talented actress.