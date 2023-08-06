The Last of Us is a huge success and fans would like to see the return of the main characters of the series in a new game. Unfortunately, the time has not yet come, but at least some players will be able to review Troy Baker as Joel and Ashley Johnson as Ellie in a new one Halloween Horror Nights attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood and Orlando.
The attraction based on The Last of Us was already known, but only now it has been discovered that both Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson have recorded lines of dialogue dedicated to attraction. Obviously for us Italians it’s all out of reach, but fans of the USA could find the two characters at the theme parks.
“We could use the video game voice actors”said Lora Sauls of Universal Orlando. “We did some recordings with them and they re-recorded all the dialogue from the haunted house. So we were very, very excited to work with Troy and Ashley on the haunted house dialogue recording.”
Naughty Dog and Neil Druckmann also helped with the attraction of The Last of Us
Universal Studios worked directly with Naughty Dog and Neil Druckmann, who co-directed both The Last of Us games and is co-creator and co-writer of the television adaptation of The Last of Us. Sauls then explained that Druckmann specifically requested that a popular location from the first game be used as the setting for the haunted house.
“When we worked with Neil and his team said, ‘Can we lean on the Pittsburgh part of the first video game? And we said, ‘Of course’. We later found out that that Pittsburgh-area graphic had received a lot of praise online, [e] we understood why Neil wanted us to lean in Pittsburgh.”
Fans of The Last of Us heading to Universal Studios this Halloween can look forward to, too little detailssuch as a “weapons table” that resembles the one where you modify guns in games, and masks for Clickers and Bloaters “that are absolutely beautiful and identical to what you see in the video game”.
We also remind you that we will see Baker again at the Gamescom 2023 Future Games Show.
