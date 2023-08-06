The Last of Us is a huge success and fans would like to see the return of the main characters of the series in a new game. Unfortunately, the time has not yet come, but at least some players will be able to review Troy Baker as Joel and Ashley Johnson as Ellie in a new one Halloween Horror Nights attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood and Orlando.

The attraction based on The Last of Us was already known, but only now it has been discovered that both Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson have recorded lines of dialogue dedicated to attraction. Obviously for us Italians it’s all out of reach, but fans of the USA could find the two characters at the theme parks.

“We could use the video game voice actors”said Lora Sauls of Universal Orlando. “We did some recordings with them and they re-recorded all the dialogue from the haunted house. So we were very, very excited to work with Troy and Ashley on the haunted house dialogue recording.”