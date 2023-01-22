The first chapter of “The last of us” brought with it several positive comments, but also a couple of curiosities. One of them is related, unexpectedly, to the movie “The Mummy”, which was recently re-released with Brendan Fraser as a guest in a surprise performance. This is because one of the well-remembered actors from the action, adventure, and comedy film appeared at the premiere of the HBO Max series, but only a few fans noticed despite the fact that they commented on the scene many times. Who is it about?

a terrifying man

In the post-apocalyptic world of “The last of us” there are different types of infected (called zombies by some), but perhaps the most terrifying of this fiction are humans.

John Hannah as Dr. Neuman in the first scene of “The last of us”. Photo: HBO Max

Proof of this is Dr. Neuman, who appears in the first scene of the series explaining the danger of fungi for humanity. His speech terrified fans in networks, who had not seen anything like this in the video game.

But what not many noticed is that the actor who plays this scientist is none other than John Hannah, who gave life to the adventurer Jonathan Carnahan in “The Mummy.”

John Hannah with Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz in “The Mummy.” Photo: Universal Pictures

Although he continued to appear in series and movies after his presence in the 1999 classic, no one expected that he would have such an impact on the production of HBO Max.

When does “The last of us” premiere?

“The last of us” premieres new episodes every Sunday on HBO Max. Just with its first chapter it has already become one of the most viewed fictions on the platform.