The television series HBO extension inspired by The Last of Us has now closed the first part of the work seeing the end of the first season. It seems that the goal of the writers was to bring back only the events of The Last of Us in this first season of the series but, although actually very faithful, in the latter it is also possible to find elements of The Last of Us part II; in a recent interview for the podcast of Kinda Funny, Neil Druckmann explains why.

The reasons are actually quite intuitive; when in 2013 The Last of Us came out, still no idea how the franchise would go on and many themes were written to be self-contained, already with the arrival of the prequel DLC Left Behind and then with the actual sequel game, however, more and more details were added to the story which, thinking about it, could have had much more impact on the adventures of the two protagonists.

naughty doigHere are the choices of the screenwriters explained, now you have a complete picture of the plot of the work and with the series it will be possible to play around it completely. The ideas of Neil Druckmann and his collaborators for the continuation of The Last of Us seem to be quite clear and we can only wait for their realization with great hype.