On Sunday night we saw the first season of the acclaimed series conclude HBO extension inspired by the famous video game The Last of Us. The season finale was shocking and in one of the saddest scenes so far seen in the series we also got to know another of the key characters in the story, Annathe mother of Ellie.

Seeing Anna will surely have made the most loyal fans of the original series happy considering that we find her to play Ashley Johnson, the one who acted as Ellie during the filming of the video game. According to many, presenting an important character like Anna only at the end of the season was not a good move but the writers immediately explained their reasons in the podcast dedicated to the series.

Without falling into unnecessary spoilers we can say that Ellie’s mother appears in a rather strong scene which, according to Craig Mazin And Neil Druckman, it was much more shocking to see in the final part of the season granting the latter the right enthralling heart-pounding finale. Another motivation must be linked to the narration of the episode, Anna appears in a flashback scene with the aim of clarifying some things that are happening at that moment in history and living the two events concurrently made everything clearer.