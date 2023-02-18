The television series of The Last of Us has passed the numbers totaled by House of the Dragon with regards to the number of spectators in relation to the first two episodes broadcast, respectively 837 million minutes of viewing against 741 million.

Less than a month after the official confirmation of the second season of The Last of Us, the feedback obtained by the show produced by HBO extension it is therefore confirmed as sensational, and this is testified, among other things, by the Nielsen ranking of the most viewed streaming content in the USA so far:

Ginny & Georgia – Netflix – 20 episodes – 1.804 million minutes That ’90s Show – Netflix – 10 episodes – 1.59 billion minutes The Walking Dead – Netflix – 177 episodes – 1.103 million minutes Vikings: Valhalla – Netflix – 16 episodes – 975 million minutes Cocomelon – Netflix – 18 episodes – 885 million minutes The Last Of Us – HBO Max – 2 episodes – 837 million minutes Wednesday – Netflix – 8 episodes – 711 million minutes Bluey – Disney+ – 114 episodes – 695 million minutes NCIS – Netflix – 339 episodes – 695 million minutes Criminal Minds – Various – 330 episodes – 659 million minutes

In short, Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann’s bet can be said to have definitely won, and the positive votes from the international press for The Last of Us series confirm how viewers have appreciated such a faithful reduction to the original material, which does not try to reinterpret the work but precisely adapts it effectively to the new format.