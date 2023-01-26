The adaptation of “The last of us” had a successful premiere on HBO Max and conquered the hearts of fans. Now he set a new record that will be difficult to break.

“The last of us”, the hit HBO series, came to the world of streaming to adapt the acclaimed game about zombies. Expectations were high, but the result even turned detractors into ardent fans. On its own merit, it has been praised as the best adaptation of a video game ever made, and for good reason.

Now that it has been on the air for more than two weeks, IMDb has revealed an important detail that further enhances its premiere: its pilot episode has a rating of 9.2, surpassing that of “Breaking Bad” (8.9) and “Game of Thrones”. thrones” (9.0), according to the consensus of specialized critics.

What happened in the first chapter of “The last of us”?

The first chapter of “The last of us”, Joel murdered his neighbor in front of his daughter and they both flee from the zombie invasion. However, the minor dies after being shot by one of the soldiers who sought to contain the outbreak in the city. After 20 years, the father is no longer the same as before.

Living in a sheltered area of ​​Boston, he eventually meets Ellie, who has been bitten but is immune to the Cordyceps infection. It is not for nothing that the girl becomes the hope of humanity to end the plague of zombies.

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey will star in the HBO adaptation. Photo: HBO

What did the critics of “The last of us” say?

On Rotten Tomatoes, “The Last of Us” has a 97% approval from critics and 96% from audiences. Next, we share some appreciations of the specialists.