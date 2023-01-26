The adaptation of “The last of us” had a successful premiere on HBO Max and conquered the hearts of fans. Now he set a new record that will be difficult to break.
“The last of us”, the hit HBO series, came to the world of streaming to adapt the acclaimed game about zombies. Expectations were high, but the result even turned detractors into ardent fans. On its own merit, it has been praised as the best adaptation of a video game ever made, and for good reason.
Now that it has been on the air for more than two weeks, IMDb has revealed an important detail that further enhances its premiere: its pilot episode has a rating of 9.2, surpassing that of “Breaking Bad” (8.9) and “Game of Thrones”. thrones” (9.0), according to the consensus of specialized critics.
What happened in the first chapter of “The last of us”?
The first chapter of “The last of us”, Joel murdered his neighbor in front of his daughter and they both flee from the zombie invasion. However, the minor dies after being shot by one of the soldiers who sought to contain the outbreak in the city. After 20 years, the father is no longer the same as before.
Living in a sheltered area of Boston, he eventually meets Ellie, who has been bitten but is immune to the Cordyceps infection. It is not for nothing that the girl becomes the hope of humanity to end the plague of zombies.
Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey will star in the HBO adaptation. Photo: HBO
What did the critics of “The last of us” say?
On Rotten Tomatoes, “The Last of Us” has a 97% approval from critics and 96% from audiences. Next, we share some appreciations of the specialists.
- Collider: “Druckmann and Mazin have taken this unforgettable story and made it richer and more powerful, letting us live with these characters and their world in a way that we couldn’t in the game. ‘The last of us’ is a monumental success”.
- Empire: “Easily the best video game adaptation ever made: one that delves into the game’s dystopian lore while staying true to its emotional core. Like the game, it’s a masterpiece.”
- The Telegraph: “In its scale, the portrayal of terror and the believable vision of friendship in disaster make ‘The Last of Us’ a rare piece of television: an adaptation that makes you want to play the game.”
- IGN: “HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ is an impressive adaptation that should thrill newcomers and enrich those already familiar with Joel and Ellie’s journey alike.”
