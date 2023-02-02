Despite presenting notable changes compared to the game, the third chapter of the series of The Last of Us has been hailed as the show’s best yet. However, the love story between Bill and Frank has not been to the liking of many people, since this episode has been attacked by the infamous review bombing.

Currently, the third chapter of The Last of Us has a rating of 7.9 on IMDb. Although this may be seen as a positive reception to many, its score is lower than the 9.2 and 9.3 that the first few episodes of the series generated. The reason? Well, more than 27 thousand users have awarded a single star on this occasion, and homophobia is the main culprit.

Most of the more than 27,000 one-star reviews have noted that this chapter has an “agenda”, it “pleases” a specific audience, it has “alternative motives”. Considering that in the series we openly see the relationship between Bill and Frank, many comments are riddled with homophobic opinions.

Fortunately, the third chapter of The Last of Us It has also received perfect ratings from more than half of the users. who have taken the time to share their opinion on this site. In Related Issues, why Bill and Frank’s story changed in the series is revealed. Similarly,The Last of Us Will it only have two seasons?

Editor’s Note:

It is unfortunate that there are people who have this type of reaction. The third chapter was beautiful, and it showed us a relationship between two men that, except for the context, is free of any tragedy, and instead presents us with adorable moments that make us believe that love can be found in all places. possible sides.

Via: IMDb