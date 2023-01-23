While the series of The Last of Us continues incessantly to be talked about in a positive sense (and the game increases sales by returning to the Top 20 in England), now that the second episode has arrived Craig Mazin, speaking to the microphones of Variety, explained a particular scene of this new episode .

Before proceeding, we remind you that from here there will be spoilers related to the second episode, so do not continue reading to avoid spoilers on episode 2 of HBO’s The Last of Us.

The scene in question follows that of the video game, however changing some dynamics: in fact, we see one Thess infected, stop to gain time and clear the way for Joel And Ellie. If in the video game he does it against FEDRA soldiers, here instead he does it to block the infected who have picked up something thanks to the hive mind that connects the various mushrooms in the city.

When Tess is seen, she tries to set fire to the ground and make everything explode, but the lighter doesn’t go: for this reason, one of the infected sees her and approaches. Instead of biting her, the infected brings his lips to Tess and, emulating a kiss, it brings out those fungal filaments seen in the first episode that enter her mouth. Shortly after, the lighter goes off and everything explodes. Craig Mazin explained: