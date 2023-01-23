Following HBO’s announcement last week that The Last of Us was its second most-watched premiere in over a decade, the broadcaster has revealed that Episode 2 secured the largest week-two audience growth for an HBO Original drama series in its history.

As reported by Variety, a combination of official figures and data gathered by Nielsen points to a viewership of 5.7 million on HBO and HBO Max for The Last of Us’ second episode, which marks a 22% increase on the premiere’s 4.7m viewers. That number obviously does not factor in audience figures outside the US.

HBO has previously said Sunday night viewership for one of its shows typically represents 20-40% of an episode’s gross audience, meaning its latest Episode 2 figures are likely to grow substantially. Episode 1, for instance, has now nearly quadrupled its initial audience, securing over 18m views in the space of a week.

The Last of Us – Episode 3 Preview.

Episode 2, like its predecessor, enjoyed a strong critical reception on its arrival, and if you fancy a refresher, please do join Eurogamer’s The Last of Us uber-fan Victoria Kennedy for her latest recap, where much of the discussion on the site is currently being had.

And as for what’s next, Episode 3 (as with all episodes in the UK) airs on Sky Atlantic next Monday morning at 2am, after which it’ll be available on-demand through Sky and Now TV. HBO has released a teaser trailer for Episode 3, which you’ll find above.