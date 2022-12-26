By far, one of the series that is most expected for the platform of HBO Max Its the The Last of Uswhich will adapt the events of the video game 2013 but with some somewhat different touches. And although the changes have not been made known in a concrete way, it seems that some specific details are already known that you may or may not like.

Specifically, it is mentioned that the reduction of violence will be present to make the horror more immersive, since in the game seeing so many explicit things constantly can cause the player to lose some of the element of surprise. This was declared by the collaborator himself, Neil Druckmannwho is in charge of supervising the series and some elements of the script.

This is what he told the magazine sfx:

We needed a certain amount of action, or violence, that we could use for mechanics so you could connect with Joel and get into a breakthrough state. So you really feel like you’re connected to this avatar on the screen and you’re seeing the world through his eyes. But that does not exist in a passive medium. One of the things I was delighted to hear from co-creator Craig Mazin and HBO very early on on the project was, ‘Let’s get all the violence out except the very essential.’ That allowed it to have an even bigger impact than it did in the game, because when you resist showing the threat and you see people’s reaction, that makes it scarier. And when we reveal the infected and the Clickers, you can see what brought humanity down and why everyone is so scared.

Remember that the series premieres next January 15 on HBO Max.

Via: gamesradar

Editor’s note: I feel that these types of decisions are good, after all, having violence every second in a movie or series takes away the emotion that the viewer can perceive. I am quite excited about what they are going to offer us in a few more weeks on the platform.