The last of us its long-awaited series is already in production live action with HBO, although there is still a long way to go before we can see it on screen.

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey will take the roles of Joel and ellie, and from what we know, the story will be centered on the first game, with the possibility of touching a little of the second.

What we did not know was that the series of The last of us It will not be identical to the original story, because according to Neil Druckmann, some liberties will be taken.

In a recent interview with IGN carried out within the framework of the SXSW, Neil Druckmann He spoke a bit about the creative process they are following for the series.

Although he and Craig mazin they are taking the history of videogame original, assured that there will be a few different things that will allow them to take advantage of the new medium.

Druckmann mentioned that we will not see several intense action sequences in the series of The last of us, because many of these were created to teach players the mechanics of the game.

Don’t worry, there will still be deaths.

This does not mean that they will be completely absent, although decreasing them will allow us to focus on the drama of the story starring Joel and ellie.

Director of The last of us He promised that we will be surprised by several episodes, but the specific details will be revealed in a few months.

It is still too early to give an opinion on the development of this series, but it is normal that the adaptations undergo some changes in order to give depth to the story.

As long as they do not modify it as much as happened with the movie of Death note of Netflix, everything is fine, but we’ll see how much they deviate from the original work to surprise or disappoint fans.

