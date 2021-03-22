After it was confirmed that The last of us will have a series produced by HBO And which will star Pedro Pascal and Bella Ransey, in the roles of Joel and Ellie respectively, thousands of fans of the Naughty Dog video game are looking forward to the premiere.

Although there is no information about the production of the series, it is now known that The last of us will take liberties when adapting the video game. This detail comes thanks to an interview that the ING portal conducted with Neil Druckmann, one of the creators of the show.

“It’s funny to see that the dialogue I did for the games is in the HBO scripts. Other times they deviate a lot to achieve a better result because we are dealing with a different medium ”, expressed the showrunner.

The Last of Us will have a series that will air on HBO. Photo: Naughty Dog

Francesca Orsi, HBO’s Executive Vice President of Programming, praised Craig Mazin and Neil Druckman in an interview conducted by ComicBoook in November 2020.

“Craig and Neil are visionaries in a league of their own. With them at the helm, alongside the incomparable Carolyn Strauss, this series is sure to resonate with both die-hard fans of The Last of Us games and newcomers to this genre-defining saga. We are delighted to partner with Naughty Dog, Word Games, Sony and PlayStation to adapt this epic and powerfully immersive story, “said Orsi.

What is the story of The last of us about?

The story focuses on the relationship between Joel, a smuggler in this new world, and Ellie, an adolescent who may be key to the cure of a deadly pandemic. Joel is a survivor who is hired to accompany the 14-year-old girl out of a quarantine zone.