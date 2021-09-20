In addition to being a screenwriter and producer, he will be one of the 5 directors who will participate in the first season of the series.

Neil Druckmann, director of The Last of Us at Naughty Dog, has just increased his participation in the HBO series even further. If it was not enough to have him as a producer and screenwriter, now he will also be the director of some episodes of the first season, joining other directors who had already been confirmed.

We don’t know how many chapters Neil Druckmann will direct.The news was released, thanks to the portal Directors Guild of Canada, where a production listing for the series was updated. The list does not specify the episodes that Druckmann will direct, although we know that the pilot episode has already concluded its filming, and its director was Kantemir Balagov.

Because the series was written in its entirety by Druckmann, he will have a clear vision now that he also takes on the role of director. Your management could increase similarities between the series and the video game, but we will have to wait and see the result.

The first season of the series will tell the facts that we enjoy in the first installment of The Last of Us, released for PS3 in 2013. Some of the images of the scenarios that we will see in these first chapters, show us the fidelity towards the Naughty Dog job.

Actor Pedro Pascal will play Joel, while Bella Ramsey will play Ellie. Production of the series is expected to end in June 2022.

More about: The Last of Us [HBO], HBO and Sony Pictures.