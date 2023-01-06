On January 15 it opens in HBO Max the live-action series of The Last of Us And the expectations are so high that the chances of the series being a hit or flop are about the same.

During an interview with various specialized media, Neil Druckmann stated that it did not make sense that The Last of Us series and the video game were the same. “There are things that work in the game that are not going to work in the show.”

From there, he adds that the video game has the mission of making you feel like the character. If they recorded the series that way, it would become boring and the violence would be very foreign to the video game because there are mechanics that affect you while you play.

Source: HBO Max

On the other hand, series manager Craig Mazin said that Neil Druckmann gave him his blessing to make changes, but they had to give a good reason for it. “There were times I would call him and say ‘I’m afraid to say this idea’ and then he would say ‘do you know something? We would have done that in the game’”.

Craig Mazin, also known for his work on the Chernobyl series, says that Neil Druckmann is so confident in the game’s story that he can be flexible with changes.

When does The Last of Use premiere on HBO Max?

The Last of Us will premiere on HBO Max on Sunday, January 15 and will be available starting at 8 p.m. Central Mexico Time.

The series will consist of 9 chapters that will be broadcast between January 15 and March 12. Each episode will last 50 minutes. We will be aware of all the details that are given with the series.

Does this live-action of the Naughty Dog video game excite you?

