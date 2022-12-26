One of the most anticipated series of 2023 is the adaptation of The Last of Us that HBO is producing. Although it is based on the successful Naughty Dog video game, it will have some marked differences. One of them will be violence, according to one of its creators.

Source: Naughty Dog

Neil Druckmann is one of the creators of The Last of Us and is working closely with HBO on the adaptation. During an interview with SFX magazine he talked about the use of violence in the series. There he assured that we will see much less than what is present in the video game, mainly because they are different media.

‘In the game we must put a certain amount of action and violence, to implement the mechanics and for the players to connect with Joel. That’s not necessary in a passive medium, so we cut the violence down to just the essentials. But this way it has much more impact‘. Neil Druckmann assured.

Along with this, he hinted that the infected will be much more gruesome in the adaptation. Since we will see how bloodthirsty they can be and why people are so afraid of them. That’s not to mention the ‘hunters’ who are even more dangerous, even being normal humans. Do you think it was a good decision to reduce the violence in the series of The Last of Us?

What do we know about The Last of Us series?

This HBO production will adapt the events of the successful 2013 game. Although it will generally follow the same plot, it will take advantage of the medium to tell us more about the world in which it happens. Therefore we will see more of the life of secondary characters, as well as a more detailed decline of society.

Source: HBO Max.

It will feature the performances of Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in the roles of Joel and Ellie respectively. As for the team behind the scenes, it has the creator of Chernobyl as its executive producer and director of some episodes. Its release date is scheduled for January 15, 2023. Will you see it?

