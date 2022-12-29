By far the fans of PlayStation They are waiting for the month of January 2023and the reason is the premiere of the next television series focused on The Last of Us for the string HBO. And although giving it an episodic format is an idea that seems most successful, in the past it was thought that the adaptation was going to reach the big screen.

In fact, the producer of the tape was going to be neither more nor less than the famous Sam Rami, director of the first three films of spider-man who became famous with the performance of Toby Maguire. In a recent talk, Neil Druckman, one of the top managers of the saga, comments on why in the end said agreement was not reached.

Everything had already been thought of 2014 with screen Gemsproducer of sony that is dedicated to the creation of films, betting on bringing the adaptation to the cinema after the success that was the video game in 2013. And the trigger for them to choose to cancel is the “type of private project” that the company was looking for and that in the end did not convince on paper.

The company constantly proposed a story where everything was “bigger and sexier”, taking reference to World War Z (2013) with Brad Pitt. Fortunately, however, the writing team could not give in to such demands, so it was ultimately cancelled. Surely it is a decision that the most purists of the franchise will appreciate.

Remember that the series of The Last of Us the next one opens January 15.

Via: The New Yorker

Editor’s note: It’s a relief that Neil didn’t let this happen at the time, since it would have been just another failure in video game history. We’ll see if his vision of his story is acceptable in the coming days.