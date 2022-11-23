By far one of the most anticipated shows on the platform HBO Max next year is The Last of Us, which has been showing us constant progress to raise the emotion of wanting to admire its chapters. And without a doubt, what attracts the most attention regarding the adaptation is the matter of changing the story a little to be consistent.

To celebrate that there are practically two months left for the official premiere, the franchise’s own account of PlayStation has shared a new poster to promote the product to the public. In the image you can see the characters of Ellie Y joelwith a pose that may be quite similar to the one they had on the cover of the standard version they had in ps3.

Take a peek:

Pedro Pascal is Joel. Bella Ramsey is Ellie. #TheLastOfUs premieres January 15 on @HBOMax. pic.twitter.com/JhKTrcsMpd — The Last of Us (@TheLastofUsHBO) November 23, 2022

It is worth mentioning that on the poster itself they are reminding us that the broadcast of the first episode of The Last of Us for HBO the next one will be given January 15, 2023. It has not been specified as is if they are going to release all the episodes, but it is expected that logically one will come out on a weekly basis, as with programs like House of the Dragon.

Remember that you can see the series on the platform HBO Max.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: The excitement to see this series grows more and more, the truth is that at the moment I am not paying for HBO Max, since I do not have time to see many things. However, the day the first episode of TLOU skips is the day I pay for the membership until the season ends.