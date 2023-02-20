The latest episode of the series The Last of Us brought new surprises and one of them was the appearance of a key character from the second game in the saga created by Naughty Dog.

As you can guess we are talking about spoilers, so if you didn’t see ‘kin’ (Familiares en Latinoamérica), which aired on February 19, then you may not want to read any more. Otherwise, go ahead. Many players know who we are talking about.

In this episode we could see Maria and Tommy showing Ellie and Joel the town of Jackson, and at one point they arrive at a stable. It is there that Ellie meets a foal named Shimmer.

Those who played both installments know that this is Ellie’s horse and that she uses it in the second game. She uses it to patrol the town of Jackson and even rides it to Seattle on her mission to find and kill the antagonist of this title.

This is why Shimmer is a key character in the second game in the series. The Last of Us. Besides this friendly equine there is a bit of speculation about another character appearing in this episode.

What happens is that there is a girl who spies on Ellie while she is eating in the dining room. There are those who believe that she is Dina, her future love interest and is also very important in the sequel. But at the moment nothing is confirmed.

How many episodes are left of The Last of Us series?

With the premiere of the sixth episode of the series of The Last of Us only three remain. The first of them is ‘Left Behind’, which will be out on February 26. then it will follow ‘When we are in need’whose premiere will be on March 5.

And the end has the title of ‘Look for the light’, which is scheduled for March 12. None of these episodes has yet an official name for Latin America, and as always, its output is subject to changes in programming.

Although the series ends anyway, its second season is already confirmed. Only instead of being based on the first game, it will be based on the second, whose plot takes place a few years later.

It is there where we will surely see Ellie next to Shimmer and we will see if by chance the character that some believe is Dina appears. At the moment the sequel does not have a release window so you have to be aware.

In addition to The Last of Us We have more series information at EarthGamer.