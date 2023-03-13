Yesterday the first season of The Last of Us on the platform of HBO Max, a series that has caused controversy due to certain chapters and also because of how rushed it has come to feel. This same thing has come to worry fans, since the second game is more extensive and some do not want the plot to be compact.

In a new interview, the co-creators of the series, Neil Druckman and craig mazin They talked about the future of the show, given that the second season was confirmed a few weeks ago. Thus addressing the issue of whether it will emulate the second game in its entirety. And fortunately for users faithful to history, it seems that it will not be like that.

This is what he commented mazin when asked if it will be the entire game in a single episode segment:

Not in any way. You have correctly noted that we will not say how many. But more than one is factually correct.

Also, there has been talk about how faithfully some elements will be resumed, and if there will be very strong changes:

I think we know what we’re doing in this case. I don’t say it sarcastically, I say it with hope. There will be things that will be different and there will be things that will be identical. There are things that are going to be added and enriched. There are some things that are going to flip. Our goal remains exactly the same as it was for the first season, which is to deliver a show that makes fans happy. We have an amazing returning cast. It is a daunting task. But Jesus, that was the first season. You can’t make everyone happy. But we have made a lot of people happy and that is our intention to do it again.

This added Druckmann:

I think the process is easier. There is more trust, there is more shorthand, I know that I am working with my friend, that even when we have very strong disagreements, he is always light. I’ve been in so many situations, where if you don’t agree with someone, it feels like it’s life and death. The process here is truly a joy.

As of now, no premiere date has been confirmed for Season 2.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: It’s a real joy that Season 3 is already being thought about then, since the game is almost twice as long as the original release. The best thing will be to see the reaction for those who are totally unaware of this world.