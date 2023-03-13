Yesterday the first season of the series of The Last of Uswhich has established the same conclusion that we saw 10 years ago with the video game of ps3. However, extra elements have been added that explain unanswered things, and just one of them is a theory that fans have had in their heads for years.

Warning, spoilers ahead! If you have not seen the last episode, we recommend you not to read the following.

It has always been the subject of debate about something for which people have been known. Ellie from the beginning, and that is precisely its immunity to Cordyceps, which he has had practically since birth. And somehow, with the scene that opens chapter 9, there is a certainty of how it was possible that she did not mutate the fungus to possess the host’s body.

In the program we see how the mother of Ellie, Anna, is attacked by an infected woman. Using her knife, she kills the creature, but unfortunately she was bitten on the spot. Shortly after she is born the girl is still connected to her mother by the umbilical cord, which means that the infection is already in the baby’s blood, yet you still cut her cord.

For a long time, followers theorized that the mother could have been infected at some point, all thanks to one of the cards in the game, which says the following:

You don’t even have a day and hugging you is the most amazing thing I’ve ever done in my life, a life that’s going to be a little short.

With this they immediately thought that the girl was born when the woman was already with the fungus inside. And that same thing has been confirmed with what she says to Marlene regarding doctors. Claiming that the Cordyceps he grew up with her but did not have the ability to possess her body. And that same would be taken to make the corresponding vaccine.

Yes, in the end joel make the same decision as in the game and slaughtered an entire building full of Fireflies.

Remember that the complete season is now available at HBO Max.

Editor’s note: It was always a secret how Ellie had originally been infected, since with Riley it was only confirmed that she was already infected but no one knew until that moment. So this new storyline can even be taken if there are more games on the horizon.